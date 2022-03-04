Investing in US stocks made easier, should you rush in? 

Wockhardt | The company on January 6 will consider various fund-raising options.

An Indian retail investor or even a High Networth Individual investor’s dream of owning a share of Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, or Netflix has come true. The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has opened the doors for investing in stocks traded in the US. While investment in foreign shares was allowed under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which allows an annual investment of $250,000 per year,...