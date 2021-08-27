Investing in the times of coronavirus

Ananya Roy With the imposition of a nation-wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian equity market saw a sharp selloff in March 2020, losing nearly a quarter of investors’ wealth in a single month. This is no doubt a Black Swan event and has understandably made investors jittery. In this article, we will look at the underlying domestic and international dynamics behind the recent fall, borrow learnings from previous crises, and suggest the way forward. Market freefall in March...