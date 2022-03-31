Investing in an inflationary environment

Inflation has been above the higher end of RBI’s target range of 6 percent for a few months now. Geo-political issues have added to inflationary pressure globally. Prices of most commodities have risen by 30-120 percent in the past one year, due to supply-side constraints and the recent sanctions on Russia. What does inflation do? Intense inflationary pressure tends to dent corporate profitability. Higher input cost in a weak consumer demand environment puts pressure on margins. In addition, interest rates harden...