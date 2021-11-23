Interview | Semiconductor crisis likely to spill over into 2022: Soumitra Bhattacharya, Bosch MD 

Bosch

The mission of Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Ltd and president, Bosch group in India, is to spearhead a transformative initiative so that his organisation becomes a leading provider of IoT solutions while leveraging its unrivalled expertise in operational and manufacturing excellence. A market leader in critical auto components for the ICE segment in India, Bosch is confident that it will be able to cash in on the opportunities thrown up by electric mobility. The ultimate aim is to make Bosch India a tech-agnostic provider...