Insurgents take on the scandal-hit Big Four

Nov 17, 2021 / 01:26 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

Michael O’Dwyer and Kaye Wiggins in London The collapse of Enron in 2001 and the demise of its auditor Arthur Andersen not only reduced the Big Five accounting firms to the Big Four but forced most of them to sell their consulting divisions amid a crackdown on conflicts of interest. In the 20 years that followed, as the Enron fraud faded into history, the groups rebuilt their consulting empires, advising on everything from insolvency to cyber security. But now a fresh stream of...