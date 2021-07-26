MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Insurance arms of ICICI and HDFC look past COVID-19

HDFC Life Insurance aims to surpass the industry in new business growth while ICICI Prudential Life reiterated its focus on doubling the value of new business by FY23

R. Sree Ram
July 26, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Insurance arms of ICICI and HDFC look past COVID-19

The insurance units of HDFC and ICICI groups saw a significant rise in COVID-19 related claims in the June quarter. This affected profit ratios and earnings of HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance. With claims coming in with a lag, the companies have stepped have up provisions. Still, the adverse experience is not holding them back in any significant manner. In fact, ICICI Lombard which saw a sharp rise in health insurance claims is stepping up its sales force to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Citius, Altius, Fortius, Zomato 

    Jul 23, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato delivers, the weekly tactical, the allure of HUL, Bajaj Auto revs up, Herd Immunity Tracker, the Green Pivot, all eyes on COP26, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers