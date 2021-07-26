Insurance arms of ICICI and HDFC look past COVID-19

The insurance units of HDFC and ICICI groups saw a significant rise in COVID-19 related claims in the June quarter. This affected profit ratios and earnings of HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance. With claims coming in with a lag, the companies have stepped have up provisions. Still, the adverse experience is not holding them back in any significant manner. In fact, ICICI Lombard which saw a sharp rise in health insurance claims is stepping up its sales force to...