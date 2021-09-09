MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

India’s top executives face shareholder scrutiny over their salaries

With salary cuts and layoffs becoming the order of the day across Corporate India, the inequity and injustice of well-heeled executives trying to push through enhanced packages for themselves even as their companies posted declining sales and profits has brought the issue to a boil

Sundeep Khanna
September 09, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
India’s top executives face shareholder scrutiny over their salaries

Executive privilege, stemming from the belief that the C in C-Suite stands for entitlement, is under serious threat. In rapid succession now, top executives at companies ranging from Balaji Telefilms and Hero Motors to Eicher Motors, have seen their claims to enhanced compensation packages opposed by shareholders. For long, the yawning gap between the compensation drawn by top executives and by the rank and file has been a sore spot. According to a report by AFL-CIO, the largest US labour...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | After a heady rise, which way are markets headed?

    Sep 8, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: The red-hot market, disruptions galore, the Green Pivot, Saregama hits a high note, Zensar on a roll, the taper talk and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers