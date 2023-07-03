India’s manufacturing PMI strongest in Asia, but it also signals higher core inflation

For the central bank, the sharp rise in selling prices is an indication that core inflation is alive and kicking

Highlights India manufacturing PMI at 57.8 in June, a bit lower than May’s scorching 58.7 India’s manufacturing PMI by far the best in Asia India’s domestic-oriented economy has been resilient, unlike Asia’s export-oriented nations Indian firms have pricing power, driving selling prices higher in spite of low input costs RBI should be mindful of the implications of pricing power by firms The Indian economy will benefit because of China’s tepid growth and due to lower input costs The markets will benefit from India’s outperformance in Asia...