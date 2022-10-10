India’s Labour Market Databases: Parallels from Satte Pe Satta

Representative Image: (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Highlights India’s labour market databases provide only partial information The launch of the Quarterly Employment Survey, the most underappreciated of the quartet of labour market databases, is a game changer Other databases should be nudged to coalesce around the QES. This is the first step towards triangulating databases. For the first time one can actually estimate the matching rate, i.e. rate at which workers and employees get matched and agree on the wage rate We could not think of any famous Hindi movie with...