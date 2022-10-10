English
    India’s Labour Market Databases: Parallels from Satte Pe Satta

    The survey conducted by Labour Bureau, Chandigarh is the most under-appreciated of the quartet of labour market databases on India

    Monisankar Bishnu
    S Chandrasekhar
    Srinivasan Murali
    October 10, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    India’s Labour Market Databases: Parallels from Satte Pe Satta

    Representative Image: (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

    Highlights  India’s labour market databases provide only partial information  The launch of the Quarterly Employment Survey, the most underappreciated of the quartet of labour market databases, is a game changer  Other databases should be nudged to coalesce around the QES. This is the first step towards triangulating databases.  For the first time one can actually estimate the matching rate, i.e. rate at which workers and employees get matched and agree on the wage rate    We could not think of any famous Hindi movie with...

