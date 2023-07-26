India’s infrastructure stock is growing, but private sector is yet to bite big

India’s road network at about 63 lakh km is now touted as the second largest in the world, next only to the United States

Highlights India’s road network at about 63 lakh km is now touted as the second largest in the world Capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP rose from 1.7 percent in 2014-15 to 2.9 percent in 2022-23 Rise in infrastructure stock of a country results in lower income inequality Multiplier effect of infra growth are so far absent in the Indian economy The last quarter of FY23 saw the private sector take a lead role in capital formation From any point of view, the numbers...