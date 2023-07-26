India’s infrastructure stock is growing, but private sector is yet to bite big

Highlights India’s road network at about 63 lakh km is now touted as the second largest in the world Capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP rose from 1.7 percent in 2014-15 to 2.9 percent in 2022-23 Rise in infrastructure stock of a country results in lower income inequality Multiplier effect of infra growth are so far absent in the Indian economy The last quarter of FY23 saw the private sector take a lead role in capital formation From any point of view, the numbers...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ITC Hotels: a bittersweet demerger
Jul 25, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investor scrutiny prevails on midcap IT stocks, will Twitter's rebranding pay o...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers