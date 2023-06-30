English
    India’s basmati exporters in geopolitical hot soup

    The abandoned US-Iran nuclear deal has left Indian rice exporters gasping for working capital, as their dues from Iran are mounting

    Ananya Roy
    June 30, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    India’s basmati exporters in geopolitical hot soup

    Around Rs 700 Crore payment is pending for Indian Basmati exporters from Iran, as of end March 2023. The dues have ballooned since then.

    Highlights: Basmati rice exporters are in trouble as their pending dues from Iran have ballooned The breakdown of talks between the US and Iran over a nuclear deal have meant sanctions continue and basmati export receivables are stuck Nearly a fourth of India’s basmati exports went to Iran The long-term solution here would be to look for alternative export destinations. But, is that feasible?   India’s basmati exporters are in deep trouble due to unfavourable geopolitical winds. Their woes can be traced to the fractured...

