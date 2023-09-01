India’s antitrust agency needs to be beefed up to cope with complex corporate moves

While the Amendment Act, 2023 provides more powers to CCI, by broadening the scope of the definition of a cartel to include "intention to participate", it also places additional pressure on the regulator.

Highlights: Competition Commission of India has been perennially understaffed, affecting decisions. CCI was allowed to decide on mergers and acquisitions etc without a quorum for the last seven months. The rise of Amazon and other large companies in the US show how antitrust agencies are critical. Large firms have been able to increase market share through predatory strategies. CCI got legal powers in 2009, unlike its US counterpart that had powers since 1914. The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange just fined state-owned...