Indian stock markets are decoupled, but for how long?

The Fed Chair’s hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium triggered a massive sell-off globally. And India was no exception as the Nifty corrected by more than 300 points in a matter of two days. However, what makes the Indian stock market stand out among its peers is the quick and steep rebound since then. The Nifty more than made up for the loss in the next few days while other global markets continued their downward trajectory. This decoupling is...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror
Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers