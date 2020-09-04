Indian software biggies ride a third wave

India’s largely outward looking software industry seems to have a charmed life. Just when it has been trying to come to grips with the challenge posed to all business by the coronavirus pandemic, that challenge itself has enabled it to come up with an answer. This is allowing it to keep going forward and remaining a prime mover of social change in India.

The need to work from home for most businesses has given a new acceptability and life to off-siting – delivering from near shore or offshore locations instead of partly at the client location itself to manage and maintain the infrastructure for client dedicated information systems, now all transferred to the cloud.

It has also forced vendors to transform their businesses so that they are able to work from anywhere. Digital technology has come in particularly handy in enabling this. Where the vendor and his operatives are physically has become even more immaterial so long as the client is able to have the solution that he is looking for.

This is particularly beneficial at a time when US visa restrictions are making it difficult for vendor staff to be able to do a part of the work at client sites (the US remains the biggest market). If you add to that the challenge posed by automation (machines writing code) to an industry that has till now been able to thrive on getting code writers cheap, then the full picture of the recent challenges facing the industry becomes clear.

The good chances of Indian software leaders in particular being able to get the better of the global pandemic induced slowdown has prompted Goldman Sachs to foresee a third wave which will create a rising tide that will lift all boats, particularly the more robust ones like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies.

Should the current positive indications actually materialise, Indian software leaders will be able to return to double digit revenue growth, improve margins and in the process double their market share. Goldman Sachs calculations, reported by Business Insider India, foresee TCS raising its global market share from 2.1 percent in 2019 to an estimated 3.9 percent in 2024, Infosys from 1.2 per cent to 2.4 percent, HCL Technologies from 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent and Tech Mahindra from 0.4 percent to 0.7 per cent. The only laggard among the biggies will be Wipro which is projected to see its market share go down from 0.8 percent to 0.7 percent. The rise in market share will come from the top four (excluding Wipro) raising revenue by over an average 10 percent per year during 2022-23.

Of these, TCS is likely to beat the others because of several reasons, the foremost being its healthcare vertical business being bigger than manufacturing. TCS has also the ability to deliver a wide range of services in different regions to a big range of clients. It also has the reputation of being able to achieve strong delivery remotely.

The initial impact of the pandemic will be negative, with the five Indian majors’ revenue in US dollars likely to go down by 2.7 per cent in 2020-21 and recover sharply in the next two years. The impact of the third wave is captured by the global outsourced IT services spending going up during 2021-24 to 6-8 percent per year from 4-5 percent per year in the last ten years.

To recapitulate, the first wave occurred just before the turn of the century to get round the Y2K issue when global software systems had to be regeared to recognize the year 2000. Till then systems did not recognise years beyond the 1900s. The ability of the till then nascent Indian industry to deliver on this task enabled it to be noticed for the first time globally.

The second wave came when after the global financial crisis of 2008 the managers of global systems realized that a robust IT system was a must to be able to tackle a crisis of this nature which quickly developed a domino effect unless stopped in its tracks. The shift to cloud infrastructure and cost saving from automation enabled vendors to deliver greater value to customers.

To tackle the transformation that automation brought about within themselves, vendors had to move to higher value work by offering digital technology based business solutions instead of relying on code writing cost arbitrage. Additionally, though cheap manpower is not the great asset it used to be, India’s large pool of engineering skills continues to offer it a global advantage. The majors have to spend more time and money to train fresh intakes and will have to find more higher value work to offset the additional cost.

The plus point is that till now every new challenge that the Indian industry has faced has at first looked daunting but over time the industry has not just retained its competitiveness but returned to higher growth and better margins. That’s the story up to the third wave.

The social transformation that the software industry wrought among the Indian middle class is of course the subject of another story. However, its trailer can be shared. Till the seventies or even eighties popular movies revolved around the theme of the hero trying to find a job so that he could bring his girlfriend home to his mother as her bahu. Today, the popular theme is the travails of aging parents in India having to survive with the son sending money home from abroad but unable to relocate himself back home.