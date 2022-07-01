English
    Indian IT’s digital business will be the bulwark against the coming slowdown

    Digital now accounts for a significant part of IT leaders’ revenue. For Infosys, digital’s share of its business is now 57 percent of its revenue and contributes 41.2 percent of its annual growth. That’s about the same for most major firms though for many newer firms like Happiest Minds it is much higher

    Sundeep Khanna
    July 01, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    Indian IT’s digital business will be the bulwark against the coming slowdown

    Representative image

    Just months ago, India’s IT services industry was looking forward to continuing its stellar performance of the last two years when capitalising on the global push for digitalisation, its top companies posted buoyant numbers. Instead, it is suddenly confronted with the possibility of a slowdown if not an outright recession in its key markets. The Fed tightening that started in March has led to forecasts of a recession in the US going up with every passing month even as the...

