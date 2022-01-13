Indian IT firms are in a global sweet spot again

The latest quarterly numbers of three of the Big Four Indian IT firms strongly suggest that the ongoing pandemic has triggered a significant growth spiral for the country’s IT services industry. Based on the numbers for market leader TCS, erstwhile industry bellwether Infosys and a resurgent Wipro, this could mark the beginning of a growth spell unprecedented for at least the 12 years since the global financial crisis. In 2020-2021, despite a 3.2 percent decline in global tech spend on...