you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Indian IT firms are in a global sweet spot again

Mckinsey estimates that the Indian IT industry could grow 10 percent a year over the next five years, to reach $300-350 billion in revenues. That’s substantially up from the average 7.5 percent growth registered over the last five years

Sundeep Khanna
January 13, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Indian IT firms are in a global sweet spot again

The latest quarterly numbers of three of the Big Four Indian IT firms strongly suggest that the ongoing pandemic has triggered a significant growth spiral for the country’s IT services industry. Based on the numbers for market leader TCS, erstwhile industry bellwether Infosys and a resurgent Wipro, this could mark the beginning of a growth spell unprecedented for at least the 12 years since the global financial crisis. In 2020-2021, despite a 3.2 percent decline in global tech spend on...

