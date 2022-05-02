English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Indian economy has got long COVID, and a 12-year struggle awaits

    On a cumulative basis, the economy has to make up for a staggering Rs 52.6 lakh crore of output lost 

    Aparna Iyer
    May 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
    Indian economy has got long COVID, and a 12-year struggle awaits

    Representational image

    The Reserve Bank of India’s report on Currency and Finance for 2021-22 makes for a grim reading, in a marked departure from the central bank’s otherwise optimistic tone in its various other public commentaries. The RBI’s staff calculations suggest that it would take the Indian economy 12 long years to recover completely from the loss of output due to the pandemic. In other words, India has got long COVID, to use a medical term for the economy’s travails. Long COVID...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HUL Q4 energy passes on to FMCG stocks

      Apr 28, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IHCL in a sweet spot, Startup Street, Facebook’s key shift, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers