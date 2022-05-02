Indian economy has got long COVID, and a 12-year struggle awaits

Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India’s report on Currency and Finance for 2021-22 makes for a grim reading, in a marked departure from the central bank’s otherwise optimistic tone in its various other public commentaries. The RBI’s staff calculations suggest that it would take the Indian economy 12 long years to recover completely from the loss of output due to the pandemic. In other words, India has got long COVID, to use a medical term for the economy’s travails. Long COVID...