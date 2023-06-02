Indian conglomerates have to make risky bets on the future

Getting in too early into a new business is dangerous but so is lingering too long in an old one

A recent Mint report about Nusli Wadia’s personal intervention in Go First’s arbitration proceedings with Pratt & Whitney highlights how high the stakes are for the tycoon, who single handedly built the Bombay Dyeing group into a powerhouse over the last five decades. If the grounded airline fails to take off, the 144-year-old conglomerate will effectively be reduced to the one company, Britannia, that still brings in cash. Wadia’s problems illustrate the skewed trajectory of many Indian family conglomerates and...