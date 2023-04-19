India third largest contributor to global growth, but way behind China

The US, China and India will be the main contributors to global growth in 2023 and 2024, if the IMF’s predictions are correct

The International Monetary Fund’s database for April 2023 says that global GDP growth, at current prices in US dollars, will be 5.3 percent in 2023 and 4.9 percent in 2024. In absolute terms, the growth in global GDP will be $5350 billion in 2023 and $5195 billion in 2024. Of this increase, India will contribute $350.48 billion in 2023 and $325.27 billion in 2024, according to the IMF’s forecasts. China’s contribution is predicted to be $1273.54 billion in 2023 and...