India should consider energy and interest rate subsidies to ensure growth doesn’t falter

A vast majority of CEOs across the world expect the global economy to be hit by recession over the next 12 months. However the silver lining to the cloud is that the ill winds will not persist and the longer term prospects are bright. This outlook is the result of a succession of adverse developments like the pandemic, global tensions emerging from the Ukraine war and the resultant inflationary pressures creating serious financial difficulties. These are some of the findings...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rising market stress points to vulnerability, investors should pay close attention
Oct 6, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's bonhomie with Middle East should concern India, ghost of Lehman brothers’ past haunts markets, US and OPEC+ face off, INR likely to weaken further, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers