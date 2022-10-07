English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India should consider energy and interest rate subsidies to ensure growth doesn’t falter

    Subsidies can upset the fiscal balance. But the government has a bit of cushion available right now in the form of buoyant revenue collection, particularly GST

    Subir Roy
    October 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    India should consider energy and interest rate subsidies to ensure growth doesn’t falter

    Representational Image

    A vast majority of CEOs across the world expect the global economy to be hit by recession over the next 12 months. However the silver lining to the cloud is that the ill winds will not persist and the longer term prospects are bright. This outlook is the result of a succession of adverse developments like the pandemic, global tensions emerging from the Ukraine war and the resultant inflationary pressures creating serious financial difficulties. These are some of the findings...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rising market stress points to vulnerability, investors should pay close attention

      Oct 6, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's bonhomie with Middle East should concern India, ghost of Lehman brothers’ past haunts markets, US and OPEC+ face off, INR likely to weaken further, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers