India sees record foreign equity inflows, but benchmark indices seem unimpressed

Highlights Foreign investors have bought equity worth Rs 30,385 crores in November so far, the second highest since January 2022. Indirect retail participation continued to rise with SIPs accounting for 16.8 percent of total mutual fund AUM. Emerging markets reported the second-highest inflows for the year in October 2022. Global equities reported the highest inflows in 35 weeks in the week ending November 18. Flows indicate a risk-off rally in the offing but market performance says otherwise. Foreign investors are reposing faith in Indian equities,...