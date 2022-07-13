English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India needs a strategic plan to secure raw materials for EV industry

    Transitioning to a renewable energy and transport system requires a complex mix of metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, lithium and silver. India has to import most of them Saurabh Bhatnagar

    July 13, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    India needs a strategic plan to secure raw materials for EV industry

    EV charging | Representative image

    Saurabh Bhatnagar Electric mobility is a key pillar of India’s strategy to reduce carbon as it moves towards its COP26 commitment of Net Zero by 2070. The development of the electric vehicle (EV) market and the success of this decarbonization strategy, however, depends on finding solutions that are based on recycling and lowering dependence on high-impact metals such as lithium and nickel. Thanks in a large part to policy support from the central and state governments, the EV industry is gaining...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Efforts to globalise rupee will be a long-drawn affair

      Jul 12, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic Recovery Tracker, trade play in SpiceJet, US’ new agricultural frontier, M&M, Polycab India and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers