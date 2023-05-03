English
    India must catch up in the quantum computing race

    From time to time, tech companies like IBM and Google in the US and research labs and universities in China have claimed quantum supremacy. But fully functional quantum computers are at least half a decade or more away 

    Prosenjit Datta
    May 03, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST
    It is about understanding how to harness the quantum states of subatomic particles to build a computing machine that has power far beyond the most powerful supercomputers that can be built using today’s technologies

    Highlights  India’s government has approved National Quantum Mission at a total cost of Rs 6003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31 Other countries such as US, China, Japan and European countries have a big head start in quantum computing Quantum computers can solve the most complex problems in a jiffy and have potential to revolutionise every industry Quantum computing is the next big General Purpose Technologies (GPT) and countries that master it first may gain disproportionately in terms of economic and military heft India is...

