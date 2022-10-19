India launches an experiment with digital banking

The Digital Banking Unit model is expected to facilitate operations for both digital-familiar as well as digital-averse bank customers Digital banking initiatives are known to improve financial inclusion, optimise costs and enhance ease of financial transactions. Digital banking, by and large, is a welcome development and could help resolve many intractable issues that beleaguer banking relations today. At the same time, though, the development could also give rise to many unforeseen problems. India recently witnessed the launch of 75 digital banking...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives
Oct 18, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Central banks cannot ignore financial stability risk, Indian IT companies record gains, reverse mortgage could be Indians' old-age fund, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers