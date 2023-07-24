In The Money: Regulations and guardrails in option trading

Options offer quick returns but are equally quick at burning a hole in your pockets.

Last week, we covered Max Pain as a cue to gauge market sentiment before dipping our feet into option strategies with the Synthetic Long arbitrage strategy. Before we dive into the deep end of option strategies, it is crucial to get a handle on regulations as well as guardrails that should be installd when dealing with options. It is not possible to cover all regulatory aspects of option trading in one article. While I will try to cover the latest...