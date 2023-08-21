In The Money | Play the ‘Bearish with Limits’ view using a Bear Put Spread

The strikes of the strategy should be selected with due consideration. The deeper OTM your short leg is, higher would be your absolute profits.

The past few weeks saw ‘In The Money’ cover ways of adding nuance to a bullish view. Even if the market made only a small upward move, we could make a decent return on investment (ROI) by cutting our premium outgo in the Bull Call Spread. Alternatively, if we expect the market to not correct beyond a certain level but want to optimize the margin required compared to a naked short Put, the Bull Put Spread could come to...