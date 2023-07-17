In The Money | Max Pain and Synthetic Long

There are many factors at play in determining where the market would close at expiry.

In this continuing series on demystifying options trading we have covered almost all the basics of options and then some. We started with theoretical concepts, moved on to how practice deviates from theory and finally covered how Greeks drive option prices. The last few articles have discussed the cues used to gauge the market pulse, and thereby inform the choice of option strategies. This week, we shall cover one last cue called Max Pain, before we dip our toes...