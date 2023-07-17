English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In The Money | Max Pain and Synthetic Long

    Know all about a cue used to gauge the market’s pulse and also get introduced to an option arbitrage strategy that claims to offer riskless profit

    Ananya Roy
    July 17, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    In The Money | Max Pain and Synthetic Long

    There are many factors at play in determining where the market would close at expiry.

    In this continuing series on demystifying options trading we have covered almost all the basics of options and then some. We started with theoretical concepts, moved on to how practice deviates from theory and finally covered how Greeks drive option prices. The last few articles have discussed the cues used to gauge the market pulse, and thereby inform the choice of option strategies. This week, we shall cover one last cue called Max Pain, before we dip our toes...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sticking the landing

      Jul 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's future in space exploration hinges on Chandrayaan-3, prudent measures n...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers