In The Money | How to take the market pulse using statistics

On most days Nifty returns are near about zero and that extreme positive as well as extreme negative returns are seen less often.

Last week, we talked about how we can gauge market sentiment using the put-call ratio. While put-call ratio is a concept specific to options, we can also use general statistics to take a pulse of the market. One such statistical concept commonly used in stock markets is a normal distribution. Bell-shaped Stock Market Returns If we plot daily returns of the Nifty on a histogram, we will get a bell-shaped curve. In statistical terms, this is referred to as a normal...