Impact of rising interest rates on US government finances 

Highlights Goodbye easy money, tight money is here to stay A Republican-controlled House of Representatives may delay the raising of the Debt Ceiling level in the US in early 2023 to extract concessions Will the US government be able to pay their bills in this tight money regime? A potential US recession could dampen revenues, leading to the need for higher borrowings to meet the fiscal deficit at a higher interest rate Foreigners own 34 percent of US public debt In spite of all the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | All eyes on rate verdict, but MPC is all too aware of over-tightening
Dec 6, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All is not well with Nifty, OPEC’s decision explained, core inflation a sore spot for markets, unsettling times in Twitter, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers