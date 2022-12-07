English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Impact of rising interest rates on US government finances 

    Can governments, which have been borrowing to pay their bills, running fiscal and trade deficits in an era of easy money, pay their bills when the easy money doors are slammed shut and higher interest rates raise the costs to service that debt? 

    Ajay Bagga
    December 07, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
    Impact of rising interest rates on US government finances 

    Representative image.

    Highlights  Goodbye easy money, tight money is here to stay  A Republican-controlled House of Representatives may delay the raising of the Debt Ceiling level in the US in early 2023 to extract concessions  Will the US government be able to pay their bills in this tight money regime?  A potential US recession could dampen revenues, leading to the need for higher borrowings to meet the fiscal deficit at a higher interest rate  Foreigners own 34 percent of US public debt  In spite of all the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | All eyes on rate verdict, but MPC is all too aware of over-tightening

      Dec 6, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All is not well with Nifty, OPEC’s decision explained, core inflation a sore spot for markets, unsettling times in Twitter, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers