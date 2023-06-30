Immigration: Outsourcers will receive contracts surge — and painful scrutiny

Jun 30, 2023 / 01:19 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Net migration to the UK rose to a record high of 606,000 last year. Governments across Europe are struggling to contain numbers (Representative image)

Mass migrations result from such human miseries as wars, persecutions and economic deprivation. They are set to deliver an awkward dividend to outsourcing businesses that help governments handle spiralling migrant numbers. There were two signs of the times on Thursday. Contractor Serco increased full-year profits guidance on “robust demand for immigration services”. Hours later, an appeal court ruled as unlawful a hare-brained UK government scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. Net migration to the UK rose to a record high...