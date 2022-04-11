IMF paper supports the case for distributing free food

(Image: Shutterstock)

The general sense that has prevailed till now is that nearly everyone in the country, particularly the poor, suffered severely when the government imposed a countrywide lockdown in March 2020 to combat the pandemic. This caused hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to trudge back home, as they had no job and no money to feed themselves. When they reached home (some of them didn’t) the food that was available had to be redistributed between more heads while all without...