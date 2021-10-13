IEA warns clean-energy spending must triple to curb climate change

Oct 13, 2021 / 11:39 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Tom Wilson in London Extreme volatility in energy markets will present a continued risk unless investment in clean power is tripled in the next decade, the head of the International Energy Agency warned, as he issued a call to arms for world leaders ahead of the upcoming UN climate summit. Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, told the Financial Times that while projected investment in oil and gas was now aligned with the changes needed to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse...