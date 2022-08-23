Hyundai is catching up with Tesla in the global EV race

Aug 23, 2022 / 11:39 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative Image

June Yoon When Elon Musk said Hyundai was “doing pretty well” in June, the South Korean carmaker appeared unlikely to pose a serious competitive threat to Tesla any time soon. But the latest sales figures and parallels with Apple and Samsung in the 2010s suggest the pace of change is quickening. Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia have taken over the number two spot, behind Tesla, in the US electric car market by sales volume this year. The duo’s market share in...