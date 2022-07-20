HUL looks past inflation to focus on growth in a weak market

Representative image.

The decline in Hindustan Unilever’s profitability in the June quarter was no surprise, as it had forecast as much after declaring its March quarter results. The company’s management had said that continuing steep increases in costs during a time of weak demand conditions meant steep price increases could not be taken. But what it did not say was that it anticipated an uptick in sales growth as a result. Its volumes grew by 6 percent over a year ago during...