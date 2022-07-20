English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    HUL looks past inflation to focus on growth in a weak market

    The FMCG bellwether’s strong growth in a weak market even at the cost of falling margins reflects a possible strategy shift

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    July 20, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    HUL looks past inflation to focus on growth in a weak market

    Representative image.

    The decline in Hindustan Unilever’s profitability in the June quarter was no surprise, as it had forecast as much after declaring its March quarter results. The company’s management had said that continuing steep increases in costs during a time of weak demand conditions meant steep price increases could not be taken. But what it did not say was that it anticipated an uptick in sales growth as a result. Its volumes grew by 6 percent over a year ago during...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market correction fails to deter SIPs

      Jul 19, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Pru’s growth woes, dollar index’s rising clout, making sense of I2U2, the folly of wind energy auctions and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers