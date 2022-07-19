Huge policy response need of the hour as India gets older 

(File image: Reuters)

India faces two major demographic milestones which are set to pose enormous challenges, requiring huge policy initiatives in order to ensure favourable outcomes. First, next year India will likely overtake China as the most populous country in the world. Second, if present trends continue then, somewhere down the road between 2021 and 2036, the number of the elderly will overtake the number of the young. If this happens, then the demographic dividend that India was hoping to reap will disappear even...