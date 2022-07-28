English
    Howard Marks writes: Investors need to stay away from the herd to outperform

    Portfolio shifts should not be based on short-term results as no strategy will make every quarter or year successful 

    Financial Times
    July 28, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Howard Marks Early in my career, I learned the key moneymaking lesson of the Efficient Market Hypothesis, which holds that asset prices reflect all available information. If you seek superior investment results, you have to invest in things that others haven't flocked to. In other words, you have to do something different. But in a market that's even moderately efficient, everything you do to depart from the consensus in pursuit of above average returns has the potential to result in below...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers