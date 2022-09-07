How short term will global inflation be?

Sep 7, 2022 / 03:58 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image.

Investors were settling into the belief that inflation would subside next year with the threat of an economic slump sufficient to do the job of curbing prices. With a sigh of relief, they came to hope that all this would happen in good time to avoid much higher interest rates and a long and deep downturn. They even invented the pivot, the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks would early next year be cutting rates to...