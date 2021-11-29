MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

How price hikes could affect FMCG stock valuations

Price hikes will pinch the consumer’s wallet but lend an edge to earnings although it could put demand at risk

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
November 29, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
How price hikes could affect FMCG stock valuations

Price hikes by FMCG companies are landing at a time when a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread concern among investors. A higher price could yield improved margins in the forthcoming quarters. Also, if the Omicron variant restricts activity, consumer stocks could be seen as a defensive play, as consumption of essentials continue even if mobility is restricted. No wonder that on Friday, when the markets tanked, the FMCG sector outperformed the broad market (as did software...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COVID variant gives market a heart attack

    Nov 26, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market swoons, the mutating virus, LIC IPO, RIL’s clean energy bet, the Weekly Tactical, the Immunity Tracker, the Ola EV hype and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers