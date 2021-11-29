How price hikes could affect FMCG stock valuations

Price hikes by FMCG companies are landing at a time when a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread concern among investors. A higher price could yield improved margins in the forthcoming quarters. Also, if the Omicron variant restricts activity, consumer stocks could be seen as a defensive play, as consumption of essentials continue even if mobility is restricted. No wonder that on Friday, when the markets tanked, the FMCG sector outperformed the broad market (as did software...