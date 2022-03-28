How index options in commodities is a game changer for MCX 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to permit recognised Stock Exchanges that have a Commodity Derivative segment to introduce options on commodity indices. SEBI’s announcement is in line with the recommendation of the Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC) to have more products in the commodity derivatives market and accepts such proposals from stock exchanges. The two main exchanges in India – National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will benefit...