English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How index options in commodities is a game changer for MCX 

    The announcement of commodity index options could be a game changer for MCX, which was facing a drop in volume ever since SEBI introduced peak margin norms on commodity futures 

    Shishir Asthana
    March 28, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    How index options in commodities is a game changer for MCX 

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to permit recognised Stock Exchanges that have a Commodity Derivative segment to introduce options on commodity indices. SEBI’s announcement is in line with the recommendation of the Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC) to have more products in the commodity derivatives market and accepts such proposals from stock exchanges. The two main exchanges in India – National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will benefit...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Needed: a high level of probity from startups

      Mar 25, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-stake India visit, Weekly Tactical, COVID danger not gone yet, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers