    How Hindenburg shorted the Adani stocks

    SPDs are structured products that are tailor-made by foreign brokers for large clients in offshore jurisdictions. These products are not available in India and hide the identity of the trader who takes a position.

    Shishir Asthana
    February 10, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Sensex ended lower by 220.86 points or 0.37 percent at 60,286.04 while the Nifty shed 43.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,721.50.

      The Adani saga has taken an interesting turn. A report in The Hindu Business Line talks of an international bear cartel targeting the company that resulted in a colossal $100 billion fall in market capitalisation. The article talks of a planned attack on the Adani Group which was building up since December 2022 and culminated on February 1, 2023. To understand how the entire drama unfolded, we need to first understand how a bucket shop (Dabba) operates. The reason for discussing this here...

