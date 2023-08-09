How do Sovereign Gold Bonds compare with Gold ETFs and equity indices

Gold Bugs

Highlights





The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) gave returns almost equivalent to equity markets in the last eight years



SGB has attracted nearly three times more investment as compared to gold ETF



Returns of SGB are higher than gold ETF on account of interest payment and low cost



Though SGB has performed well in the medium term, in the long term equity outperforms by a distance

The Indian government’s Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) has been a success to a large extent. While penetration is still low, the quantum of investment in gold through this route indicates investors are considering SGB as an investment vehicle.

Though Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) were launched in 2011, their assets under management stood at Rs 22,339 crore as of June 30, 2023, while outstanding bonds in SGBs, launched on 30 November 2015 are at Rs 64,650.5 crore, equivalent to 109 tonnes of gold.

Investors flock to SGB rather than to Gold ETFs because of various reasons. SGBs are guaranteed by the government and issued by RBI as compared to ETFs which are issued by Asset Management Companies, and which carry some amount of risk that is related to the fund house.

However, Gold ETFs are more liquid and investors can exit anytime they want as compared to an eight-year lock-in for SGBs with an option to redeem after five years, though liquidity is extremely low in this market.

When it comes to taxation, Gold ETFs are taxed while SGBs are exempt from taxes if held till maturity. If redeemed early, they are taxed.

Further, Gold ETFs are subject to asset management fees which SGBs do not carry any such fee.

Besides the operational issues, another key differentiator is the return on investment. Gold ETFs move in line with gold prices but SGBs while moving in tandem with gold prices also carry a 2.5 percent annual interest (simple interest), which may seem small, but over the years make a lot of difference. If one adds the AMC fees and taxation costs, the difference is wide enough to make investors move to SGB.

A recent media report mentioned that SGB holders of the first issue of the bond have earned returns equivalent to that of equity markets. The first tranche will expire on 30 November 2023 – eight years after its launch and at the current price (three months before expiry) the returns are similar.

However, the difference between the Gold ETF (Gold BEES) and Nifty ETF (NIFTY BEES) is wider as seen in the chart below.

Gold Nifty

Source: Tradingview.com

As compared to a 173 percent rise in Nifty BEES, Gold BEES have risen by 117 percent between November 2015 and August 7, 2023.

The difference between the returns of the two ETFs and that of SGB and Nifty is on account of the interest component and other costs associated with ETFs plus tracking error.

But the bigger question is whether will SGB mimic equity returns over the long run.

In 1999, gold was trading at Rs 4,234 per 10 grams while BSE Sensex was at 4141. Today gold changes hand at around Rs 61,000 while Sensex trades at close to 66,000, nearly 8.2 percent higher.

Had an investor bought Rs 1 lakh worth of Gold SGB (assuming it was available then) and Sensex at the same time his corpus in Gold SGB, including the 2.5 percent simple interest would have been Rs 14.98 lakh while that in Sensex would be 15.94 lakh, nearly six percent higher. Not much of a difference.

But if we increase the time span and go back to 1979 when Sensex was launched at a base value of 100, the difference is stark. Gold was trading at Rs 937 for 10 grams then, or nearly 10 times higher.

The current value of Rs 1 lakh in Gold SGB, including a simple interest of 2.5 percent would be Rs 65.10 lakh. But the Rs 1 lakh invested in Sensex will now be Rs 6.60 crore.

Though a comparison of Indian indices and gold prices is not available beyond 1979, the chart below shows a comparison of Dow Jones with Gold over the last 100 years.

Source: Macrotrends.net

Conclusion:

Over the long run equity is a clear winner. Gold investments work well during recessions and periods of uncertainty and may give comparable returns over a short period.