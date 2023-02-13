English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How credible is LIC’s claim to stand tall sans tax crutch?

    The low share of life insurance in the overall household savings is a testament to the fact that insurance in India is a push product that needs sweeteners such as tax exemptions

    Aparna Iyer
    February 13, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    How credible is LIC’s claim to stand tall sans tax crutch?

    Highlights Maturity proceeds of insurance policies with annual premiums of more than Rs 5 lakh will now be taxed The government is rooting for the adoption of the new tax regime under which all exemptions would end Traditionally, insurance policies were bought for tax saving purposes Returns from insurance policies are low LIC’s agency network will have to change its usual approach in selling insurance India’s insurance industry owes its foundations to the state’s income tax policy that allows reduction in tax liability through exemptions....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle

      Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers