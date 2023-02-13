How credible is LIC’s claim to stand tall sans tax crutch?

Highlights Maturity proceeds of insurance policies with annual premiums of more than Rs 5 lakh will now be taxed The government is rooting for the adoption of the new tax regime under which all exemptions would end Traditionally, insurance policies were bought for tax saving purposes Returns from insurance policies are low LIC’s agency network will have to change its usual approach in selling insurance India’s insurance industry owes its foundations to the state’s income tax policy that allows reduction in tax liability through exemptions....