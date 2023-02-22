How Apple captured Gen Z in the US — and changed their social circles

Feb 22, 2023 / 12:57 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The Gen Z preference for iPhone is more pronounced in the US than elsewhere. (Representative image)

Patrick McGee in San Francisco Apple has captured Gen Z in the US so thoroughly that younger consumers fear being socially ostracised for not having an iPhone, a trend that will allow the tech giant to gain market share across multiple product categories. Gen Z users — those born after 1996 — make up 34 per cent of all iPhone owners in the US, versus 10 per cent for Samsung, according to new data from Attain, an adtech data platform. The figure...