English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How Apple captured Gen Z in the US — and changed their social circles

    Younger Americans prefer an iPhone over Android by huge margins, creating unusual pressure over how they communicate

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 22, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    How Apple captured Gen Z in the US — and changed their social circles

    The Gen Z preference for iPhone is more pronounced in the US than elsewhere. (Representative image)

    Patrick McGee in San Francisco Apple has captured Gen Z in the US so thoroughly that younger consumers fear being socially ostracised for not having an iPhone, a trend that will allow the tech giant to gain market share across multiple product categories. Gen Z users — those born after 1996 — make up 34 per cent of all iPhone owners in the US, versus 10 per cent for Samsung, according to new data from Attain, an adtech data platform. The figure...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

      Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers