How a tiny chip is holding the auto industry to ransom

As the intensity of the semiconductor chips shortage mounts globally, it has come to haunt Indian auto makers. A few companies had flagged concerns late last year. But recent reports and the June quarter results commentary by auto makers suggest that the situation is snowballing into a serious issue. It is choking industry fortunes just when demand is recovering in the aftermath of COVID-19. About a month ago, Tata Motors Ltd’s subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Plc stated that a 30...