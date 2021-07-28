MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Hijacked by capital: Why China is cracking down on its Internet companies

The principal contradiction is the one between capitalism and the market on the one hand and Chinese state control on the other 

Manas Chakravarty
July 28, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Hijacked by capital: Why China is cracking down on its Internet companies

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

The Chinese authorities used a revealing phrase when they went for their online education sector’s jugular. They said it has been ‘hijacked by capital’. What does the phrase mean? It’s a way of saying that capital, another name for the private sector, has gotten too big for its boots and needs to be put in its place. It’s telling the private sector loud and clear that they will have to abide by national priorities. It’s also a sign that, in...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Economic recovery remains anything but smooth

    Jul 27, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cracks in bank earnings, the IPO buzz gets louder, The Green Pivot, L&T growth story builds, need for population policy, Tiger Global kicks up dust, and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers