High imported natural gas prices unlikely to move inflation needle in India 

India purchased some of the nation’s most expensive LNG shipments ever, by paying double the price it paid last year India's LNG consumption fell 10 percent in August from a year ago, driven by lower production at home and a sharp drop in costly imports Higher gas prices are unlikely to make a big impact on inflation in India Gas accounts for only 6 percent of the energy consumed City gas connections are just three percent of LPG connectionsNatural gas prices have played havoc in the European Union over...