MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Here's why global LNG prices are likely to remain high

Citigroup Research told its clients that LNG prices in the second half of 2021 should remain elevated, but with limited upside.

Shishir Asthana
July 15, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Here's why global LNG prices are likely to remain high

Source: Reuters

The crude oil market generally hogs the limelight, as it is still the fuel the drives the global growth engine. But the fuel of the next decade, till renewable power takes over, is natural gas. Therein hangs a tale that has largely gone unnoticed. Natural gas or its highly pressurised version – LNG (liquefied natural gas)-- has been on a one-way ride from the bottom made during the coronavirus crisis. From its low of less than $2 per metric million...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will it be a rush hour for startup IPOs after Zomato?

    Jul 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato IPO all loaded up, SBI Chairman’s take on banking, dream start for Mindtree, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s love for aviation, the ‘ultimate index’, EMs fall from grace and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers