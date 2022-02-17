Here are four side trading opportunities during the LIC IPO

The pricing of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offer (IPO) is yet to be finalised, but market expectations of the size of the IPO vary from Rs 53,500 crore to Rs 93,625 crore. The range of around Rs 40,000 crore between the two extremes is almost one-third of the money raised in 2021, which was the best year ever for the primary market. With such a large issue hitting the market, there is apprehension around liquidity being sucked out of...