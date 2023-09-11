English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Have we reached peak pessimism on China?

    The consensus now sees the country stagnating long term, but is missing more dramatic short-term scenarios

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 11, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Have we reached peak pessimism on China?

    The trigger for a potential bounceback in China is less obvious, given that Beijing has been reluctant to spend heavily, apparently wary of amassing yet more debt.

    Ruchir Sharma China fell off “the miracle path” years ago and now many are catching up to the story. An ageing population, high debt levels and a meddling government are turning the country into a fading power like Japan of the 1990s, when its economy slowed sharply but avoided an outright crisis. Since the consensus call is reliably off — a year ago it was for a reopening boom in China and an inevitable recession in the US — it’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DPI, UPI, AI and finding a tech Neverland

      Sep 8, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's dam in Tibet proves costly for India, cries about AI safety gains momentum, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers