Have we reached peak pessimism on China?

Sep 11, 2023 / 11:14 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The trigger for a potential bounceback in China is less obvious, given that Beijing has been reluctant to spend heavily, apparently wary of amassing yet more debt.

Ruchir Sharma China fell off “the miracle path” years ago and now many are catching up to the story. An ageing population, high debt levels and a meddling government are turning the country into a fading power like Japan of the 1990s, when its economy slowed sharply but avoided an outright crisis. Since the consensus call is reliably off — a year ago it was for a reopening boom in China and an inevitable recession in the US — it’s...