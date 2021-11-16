Has SEBI jumped the gun in clearing a blockchain fund? 

Government has pointed towards regulation of cryptocurrency and that it is working with different stakeholders

In a move eagerly welcomed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts, market regulator SEBI has given the nod to Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF Fund of Funds (FoF). Even as the government was contemplating the legality of cryptos, SEBI has gone ahead with the clearance. The fund will be investing in other funds that are investing in global companies participating in the blockchain ecosystem. Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF will be a feeder fund to Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS Exchange-traded Fund (ETF). The fund is taking a blanket mandate...